YouTube Star Bethany Mota Explains Why She Was So Excited To Read The First Mean Comment Left On Her Videos

19-year-old YouTube star Bethany Mota YouTube has more than 7 million subscribers and a clothing line at Aeropostale that has generated $US50 million in sales.

Still, even the biggest social media stars sometimes have to deal with negativity online.

During a panel at Business Insider’s Ignition conference, Mota explained how she handles Internet trolls.

“In the beginning, when I got my first hate comment, I was so excited. It was my first one!” she said. “I knew I did something right.”

Over time, as her videos were getting more attention, she found that she was getting more and more negative comments.

“With time, someone will say something that really hits you in the heart. At first I wanted to comment back and lash out, but it doesn’t help at all,” she said. “What I’ve learned is to either respond very nicely or ignore it. There are always more positive comments than negative, but as humans we tend to react more to the negative.”

One person in particular would say something mean on every single video she posted. One day Mota decided to reach out and thank them for watching her videos, even though that person didn’t seem to like her very much.

“After that the person responded and apologised,” she said. “The things people say online — they’d never say it face to face.”

