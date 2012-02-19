Why Believing You're Poor Will Keep You From Getting Rich

Someone stuck in this mindset may think they only have enough to make ends meet, says Johnston.

They're living day-to-day and not thinking of the future.

'They never get beyond thinking, 'Hey, if I made a little effort to cut back, I'd have something left over to invest,'' Johnston says.

Make going on a BS diet a priority so you can stop spending on things you don't want and put money towards things that you do, like your emergency piggy bank.