Why Being A Technical Founder Puts You At A Huge Advantage

Photo: Flickr via Magic Madzik

I was taking a walk yesterday with a former Facebook employee who is starting a company. He can also code.



The fact that he’s a technical co-founder puts him at a huge advantage because he doesn’t have to employ anyone while he works on coding his own product. Once he’s got a prototype, he can look for funding to turn it into a real company.

A lot of VCs prefer technical cofounders as well.

It also helps that he cashed out some of his stock.

Look for more companies to spring forth as techies leave Facebook and other recently public companies like Groupon, Yelp, and Zynga.

