Why Barbecue Is Getting Better On The East And West Coasts

Barbecue season starts in earnest with National Barbecue Month in May.

While everyone has come to expect great barbecue from the lower Eastern seaboard, Texas, and the Midwest, most people don’t think of New York City or Los Angeles as barbecue meccas.

But that’s no longer the case.

“Regionality is not as black and white as it used to be,” said Myron Mixon of Destination America’s “BBQ Pitmasters,” who claims to have won more barbecue awards and competitions than anyone else in the world. “People migrate and move around so much and blend their own flavour profiles with the places they end up. A lot of that is taking place in New York and California.”

And that means lots of creative cooking, from Malaysian Street-food inspired fusion BBQ at Fatty ‘Cue in New York to Filipino-style barbecue at LA’s The Parks Finest.

“It’s how you end up with fusion foods like Malaysian barbecue,” he added.

Mixon, who is a judge on “BBQ Pitmasters,” thinks cooking shows have had a lot to do with barbecue’s evolution on the coasts.

“People watch these things and they want to try food that didn’t used to be right in their backyard,” he said.

“New barbecue regions are developing everywhere you look,” Mixon added. “In New York in the past 10 to 15 years, diverse barbecue restaurants have been popping up. You see the same thing in California.”

One bonus of the burgeoning barbecue joints on the coasts: a chance to try classic dry rubs. Since barbecue made with sauce usually wins at competitions, pitmasters don’t usually use dry rubs on the festival circuit.

Looking to try some top-notch barbecue this summer? Here are four summer barbecue festivals that are worth the trip.

