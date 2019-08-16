Why Batwoman was always going to wear boots on the new CW show to be more realistic

Kimberley French/The CW Ruby Rose stars as Batwoman on the CW this fall.

When “Batwoman” comes to the CW this fall don’t expect to see her fighting crime in heels.

Showrunner Caroline Dries told INSIDER it was important for them to make sure Gotham’s new hero was wearing practical footwear.

“It’s more like a biker boot,” Dries said.

Fans have applauded the more functional approach of recent heroines on-screen wearing flat shoes or going barefoot because they simply look more realistic.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“Batwoman” is the newest DC heroine to join the CW’s “Arrowverse” lineup this fall. Introduced on last year’s “Elseworld’s” crossover event, Bruce Wayne’s cousin Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) takes on the mantle of the iconic cape and cowl.

When she goes after some of Gotham’s biggest foes, expect to see Batwoman in functional footwear.

“We were like, ‘Realistically, we need it to not have a heel,'” Dries told INSIDER about Batwoman’s suit.

“It was really important for all of us,” Dries added. “There’s a little bit of a heel, maybe an inch that’s a flat heel. I guess you’d still call that a heel, but it’s not a stiletto or something. It’s more like a biker boot.”

The CW Batwoman’s boots can be seen on a poster for the CW’s series.

In recent years, there’s been a shift from seeing female superheroes and antiheroes wear uncomfortable, unrealistic heels while fighting crime to more practical footwear.

Iterations of DC’s Catwoman on screen from Michelle Pfeiffer to Anne Hathaway’s portrayal in “The Dark Knight Rises” wore shoes with very thin heels. Gal Gadot’s first Wonder Woman costume for “Batman v Superman” showed her in impractical heeled sandals.

Warner Bros., composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER Batman villain, and sometimes antihero, Catwoman has worn heels on screen in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman Returns’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

On “Batwoman,” the shoes are also more reflective of Kane’s edgy style.

Fans have applauded the more sensible footwear with past heroines, including Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” During a scene in “Black Panther,” Lupita Nyong’o’s character ditches her heels to go barefoot to chase after villains. The CW’s Supergirl also wears boots with a slightly elevated flat heel.



Read more:





Bryce Dallas Howard played a pivotal role in deciding what shoes her ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ character wears after the last movie’s high heel controversy



Dries told INSIDER it’s not the only shoe that was designed for Ruby Rose’s heroine.

“They made [Rose] one version, and I think they have Nike soles inside for some cushion because the stunt people are always flying around and landing really hard,” said Dries.

“What’s cool about the shoe, I don’t know if we ever feature it, but there’s a little boot at the bottom of the foot, like the rubber of it,” she added.

Elizabeth Morris/The CW Caroline Dries Kane’s tattoos and style make her come off as tough, but she’s also ‘incredibly caring and vulnerable,’ as you’ll see on the show’s premiere.

When it came to designing the rest of the iconic batsuit for a woman, Dries said they tweaked it aesthetically so Rose had better mobility in her arms and neck.

The latter has consistently been tough with most people who have played the Caped Crusader. For 1989’s “Batman,” Michael Keaton needed to move his entire torso if he wanted to turn his head inside the costume.

“The cowl has always been tricky because Ruby has to go in and get her head moulded and then fitted,” said Dries. “She can’t hear out of the cowl. She can see out of the cowl. She can’t turn her head.”

“I think [it’s] all the problems that Christian Bale [probably] endured over three movies. It’s just never quite perfect. We’re just slowly but surely tweaking here and there.”

We’ll have more from our conversation with Dries on bringing “Batwoman” to life. The series premieres Sunday, October 6 on the CW at 8 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.