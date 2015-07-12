We finally know why Batman is going after Superman in the 'Batman v Superman' movie

Warner Bros./’Batman v Superman’ Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.’

At Comic-Con on Saturday the Warner Brothers panel turned out to be one of the highlights of the day with its showing of an over three-minute trailer for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.“

In fact, it got a rare standing ovation from the crowd.

Warner Bros. quickly put the trailer online, and from the looks of it we are given a very big clue to why the Caped Crusader is so upset with the Man of Steel.

In fact, it goes back to Zack Snyder’s previous Superman film, 2013’s “Man of Steel.“

You may recall that in the conclusion of that movie Superman (played by Henry Cavill), in an attempt to defeat General Zod (Michael Shannon), almost obliterates Metropolis.

Well, from the footage shown at Comic-Con, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) was there and was not pleased with what went down. Even running head-on into the rubble to save people.

It appears Wayne Tower was decimated in the fallout from Superman’s big fight with Zod.

Also, is that some Joker handwriting on that newspaper?

With Wayne feeling Superman is more of a threat than a saviour, he decides to dust off the Batman suit, make a few modifications so he can withstand Superman’s powers, and go after him.

If this trailer lives up to the hype, we’re in store for something special.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” comes to theatres March 2016.

