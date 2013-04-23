Singapore Has Become A Wall Street Paradise

By 2020 the world’s wealthy will have moved most of their private banking activity from Switzerland to Singapore, according to research group WealthInsight.



And of course, they’ll need people to manage that money.

The country couldn’t be more ready. It’s becoming a hub for Asia’s rich. In fact, Boston Consulting Group recently named Singapore the country with the world’s densest population of millionaires — 17 per cent of all households, to be exact.

To serve that population, Singapore has built an infrastructure of high end shopping, hotels, and nightlife.

So if you’ve got the cash, there’s plenty of room for you to play (and work) too.

