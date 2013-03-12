Here's That New Survey About Bankers Being Upset Because They're Underpaid

For some it seems inconceivable that, after the financial crisis, Wall Street bankers would expect their compensation to return to what it was before the crash.



To investment bankers, though, the fact that it hasn’t is becoming more and more frustrating.

That was the subject of a much buzzed-about Telegraph story this morning headlined, “It’s so unfair, say ‘underpaid’ bankers.”

The story was based on a report by financial services recruiting firm Selby Jennings. In it more than 67.2 per cent of bankers responded that they think they should be better compensated.

We wanted to see what was actually in the report, so we tracked it down.

Selby Jennings surveyed over 600 bankers across all levels of employment in Singapore, Hong Kong, NYC and London to get their thoughts on compensation.

What the firm found was that some cities (London and Singapore) are doing better than others (Hong Kong and NYC). The world over, however, the global economy is leaving Wall Street bankers behind as bonuses remain flat for the most part.

And that’s if you get a bonus at all. Over the past two years almost a quarter of the world’s bankers haven’t.

