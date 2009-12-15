Sorry to say it, but in many ways travelling back to the U.S. these days feels like you’re entering a third world country.

You fly back to America and you think, “Where are the bullet trains, automated customs, and man-made snowstorms?”

While America definitely had an early lead with allegedly important breakthroughs such as the computer, car, aeroplane, and internet, Asia has been far better at actually implementing new technology and ideas.

Here are just a few examples…

See how Asia makes the U.S. look like a third-world country >>>

Futuristic trains – China has a 350 mph train that floats on magnets.

Futuristic ID cards – Smart ID cards… you actually end up with more freedom since you waste less time.

Futuristic customs – Hong Kong has automated customs… no need to wait in line if you're a resident.

Awesome airports – Singapore's Changi airport has a swimming pool and free wifi. In Tokyo they have hot showers.

Flexible phone systems – Arrive in most countries and just pop in a local sim card without hassle. You have a local number and dirt cheap calls.

Futuristic girlfriends – In Japan you can date a robot. Sort of.

Computerized traffic management – Japanese traffic heat maps that show where roads are blocked.

Adjustable taxi fares – Singapore's taxi rates change based on place and time.

Weather control – Beijing uses cloud seeding technology… sometimes it works too well.

Ultra-fast elevators – Taipei 101's elevator is pressurised, and goes faster than you're allowed to drive.

Advanced civil engineering – The engineering firm Samsung C&T has the know-how to build the tallest buildings in the world: They built Taipei 101, Malaysia's Petronas Towers, and Dubai's Burj.

Hands-free toilets – Ever wonder what those buttons do?

Thinnest condoms – Japan allegedly has the thinnest condoms in the world. We wonder who this brand is marketed to. 'Can you survive?'

Killer broadband – Koreans probably have the best broadband in the world. By 2012 most Koreans will have internet connections 200x faster than typical American DSL.

Raw capitalism – Capitalism is the future. In Asia, you can haggle down prices all over the place.

A deeper cartoon culture – Literally all genres are represented, there are even cartoon books about Warren Buffett and George Soros.

Real fighting movies – Asian fighting choreography puts Hollywood to shame.

The most insane horror – Western horror movies are mostly gore. Asian ones are psychological torture, leaving you scarred for weeks.

Healthier living – As the West is discovering healthy, natural living, Asia has been living the original 'alternative' lifestyle for ages already.

Still not convinced? Check out this crazy door…

Or these soy sauce dispensing chop sticks.

And of course this mobility breakthrough from Japan.

In the end there's no competition.

Now check out: The crazy vending machines of Japan >>

