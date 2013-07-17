Ashton Kutcher Explains Why He Wanted To Play Steve Jobs

The movie about Steve Jobs, appropriate ley titled “Jobs,” is coming out August 16.



Leading up to the debut, actor Ashton Kutcher opened up on Quora about why he wanted to play Steve Jobs.

“Choosing to take this role was very difficult,” Kutcher wrote. “I greatly admire the work that Steve Jobs has done and have many friends and colleagues who knew and/or worked for Steve. So, when I read a screen play that was not entirely flattering to his character I had great reservations.”

But Kutcher ultimately decided to take the role for a few reasons:

He cares about Steve Jobs’s legacy and accurately portraying him. The idea of playing the role terrified him. Kutcher has found that the greatest rewards in life have come from pursuing things that scare him. It was a perfect convergence in his craft and my interests. He loved what the film stands for.

Kutcher elaborates on those reasons in his original post. Head on over to Quora to read his full answer.

