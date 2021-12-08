Why this artist transforms iconic characters into queer action figures

Lesley, known as Larbie World, makes custom action figures that are inspired by queer culture.

It can take several weeks to create one figure.

We visited his studio to see what it takes to remake an action figure from start to finish.

Lesley, known as Larbie World, makes custom bootleg action figures that are inspired by queer culture. We visited his studio to see what it takes to remake an action figure from start to finish.

For more Larbie World, visit:

https://www.instagram.com/larbieworld/

If you are or know a queer maker, crafter, artist, or creative that would be great for the next episode of Made With Pride, please send a description of them to [email protected].