Here's why Arnold Schwarzenegger loves using Reddit

San C/YouTube Arnold Schwarzenegger at a recent Q&A in New York.

67-year-old actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is better at social media than you are.

As the means of being a huge star in Hollywood has changed, Schwarzenegger has adapted to it better than most by embracing the power of the web and smart phones. He uses his Snapchat account to sometimes hilarious effect, displaying his knowledge of both bodybuilding and emojis.

On Instagram you can see Schwarzenegger riding bikes with a familiar cyborg:

#BFF A photo posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Jun 18, 2015 at 8:16am PDT

There’s also a bizarre music video in which the actor, dressed up as The Terminator, tells fans not to mess with his selfie stick:

DON’T BUMP MY SELFIE STICK! I mean it. Speaking of selfies, click the link in my bio to meet me at the #TerminatorGenisys premiere and take selfies with me on the red carpet. Do it now! A video posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Jun 19, 2015 at 8:47am PDT

Schwarzenegger is also an avid Redditor, and he used the platform to organise an advanced screening of “Terminator Genisys” in New York last Wednesday, for which he showed up in person for a Q&A and selfie session.

Paramount Schwarzenegger used Reddit to invite fans to a screening of ‘Terminator Genisys.’

During the Q&A, a fan asked Schwarzenegger about his use of Reddit, and he had nothing but praise for the platform, which he says he “think[s] the world of.”

It seems to have made his life a lot easier.

“Well, as you know, I communicate quite frequently. And I love to listen to the reactions and everything like that, and I think this is a great form of communicating and to me, this is a way where I don’t really need the press.” Schwarzenegger told the crowd at the Regal in Times Square. “Because up until technology like that was available, you always had to hold a press conference in order to communicate to my fans, whatever it may be.”

Schwarzenegger is more than just an actor. He is a politician and philanthropist. And Reddit is great for all of these things.

“If I want to do a fundraiser for after school programs or if I ran for office or, you know, I have a movie coming out, or if I want to hold a screening, or I just want to ask a single question, all of this is now possible without having a press conference, and communicating directly with my fans.” Schwarzenegger said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger/YouTube Schwarzenegger uses Reddit to promote his many charitable causes.

Schwarzenegger posts many videos to Reddit. A recent one, called “Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Guide to Blowing Sh– Up” got over 1.3 million views on YouTube. All the money for it went to After-School All-Stars (ASAS).

Schwarzenegger emphasised how Reddit has strengthened his ties with his fans. Besides promoting his many projects, Reddit allows for instant feedback you used to have to wait months for. For him, it is a way to get notes from someone other than a studio executive.

“I can get feedback right away from you guys. That’s so wonderful about it,” said Schwarzenegger. “It is unfiltered, it’s just pure. And some people don’t like it.

“May I remind you that some people don’t like it because people don’t like to hear the truth. I like to hear the truth because according to that, I can make certain changes because I like to hear the truth from the people rather than what the press’s interpretation of the truth is which you all know, sometimes is a little distorted.”

“Terminator Genisys” hits theatres July 1.

You can watch the full Q&A below:

