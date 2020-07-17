Why aren't my Instagram notifications working? How to fix your notification settings so that you never miss a post or alert

Amr Alfiky/AP If your Instagram notifications aren’t working, you should make sure they’re enabled.

You can find out why your Instagram notifications aren’t working by checking the notification settings on your phone and in the app.

If notification settings are on, you can also check if your phone is on “Do Not Disturb” mode.

Instagram notification settings are customisable on both Android and iPhone devices.

If you’re having trouble figuring out why your Instagram push notifications aren’t working, you’ve come to the right place.

From being alerted when someone likes or comments on your post to knowing when your favourite celebrity starts a live video, notifications are an easy way to stay up-to-date with everything going on with your Instagram account.

You can turn on and control your Instagram notifications easily, but if it appears they aren’t working, you may need to check your notification settings on your phone.

There could be several reasons why your Instagram notifications aren’t working. For example, you may have accidentally turned on “Do Not Disturb” mode for your iPhone or Android device.

Most likely, however, you may need to check your notification settings on both your phone and in the Instagram app. Here’s how to do just that, using your iPhone or Android device.

How to enable Instagram notifications on iPhone



There are two ways to ensure Instagram notifications are turned on for an iPhone – via the Instagram app and through your phone’s settings.

To enable notifications using the device’s settings:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “Notifications.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open the ‘Notifications’ menu.

3. Swipe through the app menu until you find Instagram. Tap to open.

4. Next to “Allow Notifications,” you will see a slider. When the slider is green and white, notifications are enabled. If the slider appears grey and white, tap on it to enable notifications.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Make sure that your notifications are turned on.

Once you’ve done that, you can also check the Instagram app to make sure notifications are enabled:

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Tap on your profile icon, located in the bottom right corner of your screen.

3. Tap on the three horizontal lines located in the upper right corner of your profile, then tap “Settings” in the menu that appears.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open your Instagram settings in the app.

4. Tap “Notifications.”

5. From here, you can adjust the notification settings for various Instagram functions. Tap on a given category to customise the notification settings for that category.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can edit a host of notification settings from this menu.

How to enable Instagram notifications on Android



If you have an Android device, the steps to check your notification settings are slightly different.

To enable notifications on the device’s settings:

1. Open your Android settings.

2. Select “Apps.” Then, find and select “Instagram.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Open your ‘Apps’ menu.

3. Tap “Notifications.”

4. On this menu, you’re able to check if you have notifications blocked. You can also customise what notifications you’d like to receive. If notifications for a particular category are enabled, the slider next to that category will appear blue and white. If the slider appears white and grey, tap on it to enable notifications.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Enable notifications for the Instagram app.

Once you’ve done that, you can also check the Instagram app to make sure notifications are enabled:

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Access your profile page by tapping on the profile icon on the right side of the toolbar at the bottom of your screen.

3. Tap on the three horizontal lines located in the upper right corner of your screen. Then, tap “Settings.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider ‘Settings’ is the bottom option here.

4. Tap “Notifications.”

5. From here, you can adjust the notification settings for various Instagram functions. Tap on a given category to customise the notification settings for that category.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can pause all your notifications, or only a select few.

