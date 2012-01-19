Why Are You Paying For Redbox Movies When You Can Get Them For Free?

If you’re a Redbox junkie, tip your hat off to Ryan over at Eat Save Travel for putting us on to this new deals website: InsideRedbox.com.



It’s an online community where users submit the latest coupon codes to score free rentals from the $1-rental kiosk chain.

Your Money checked the site out and it all seems legit.

Users rank the codes based on whether they work (green light), might work (yellow), or are a straight up dud (red). Keep in mind that some of the codes can only be redeemed at certain Redbox retail locations, like drugstores and supermarkets.

Per Ryan: “All you need to do is enter a promo code found on InsideRedbox.com when you’re on the main screen or just before checkout and you’ll receive your FREE one-day rental. Additional rental days will obviously cost you the usual $1 dollar/day.”

From what we can tell, the codes can’t be redeemed on for online rentals, but let us know if you find out otherwise. Also, don’t forget Redbox will pump its own discounts to users who send it an SMS text message, according to Business Insider contributor RyanSpoon.com.

The great news is this site didn’t write the book on aggregating daily deals for budget-conscious consumers.

CouponSherpa, RetailMeNot, and FatWallet are excellent resources if you’re heading to the mall and looking to save at a certain retailer. And all three have smartphone apps that aren’t just good for hunting down holiday deals.

Here’s a peak at InsideRedbox:

