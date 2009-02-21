Why Are You Making Verizon Look Silly?

Verizon is a part of the legion of corporations trying to cut waste, or in more marketing friendly language: Go Green. Sadly, their efforts are blowing up in their face a little bit.



In a story in Telephony Online, called “Verizon Gets Aggressive About Electric Billing,” we learn:

Each [of Verizon’s three main business units—consumer landline, business and wireless unit] generates about a quarter of a million bills each month, and bills for all customers are available in a secure manner online. Increasingly customers are relying solely on the online option. For 2008, 8% of Verizon’s consumer landline customers, 18% of wireless customers and 32% of business customers chose to forego the option to receive a paper copy.

That means 92% of the home phone customers and 82% of wireless customers are still getting paper bills. On the wireless side alone that means 59 million people are still getting paper bills. Verizon says it plans to ramp that up, aiming for a doubling of the amount of e-billing, but even that is still a small amount.

This is embarassing for Verizon, this bit of green washing, as the kids call it, but it isn’t really their fault. It’s your fault. That is, if you’re one of the vast majority of people not willing to just pay your bill online.

This, on the other hand, well, this embarrassing detail is their fault:

On the business side, where bills can include thousands of pages, Verizon is already offering incentives. As Coyne explained, “We’re going to senior-level management and saying, ‘Perhaps we can plant a tree in your name and you can get some good publicity from it in the home town of your headquarters location.'”

