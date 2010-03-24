Why Are We Learning About New Mandatory Calorie Counts Two Days AFTER The Healthcare Reform Bill Passed?

Let’s see… the healthcare reform bill passed Sunday after months and months and months of negotiations.



So why on earth did it take until TODAY for us to learn that buried deep in the bill are new regulations that will require every fast-food chain around the country to post calorie counts.

CNBC mentioned in several times today and now NYT is covering it. We’ll avoid discussing whether this is a good idea or not (though we’re against it), but we’re flabbergasted as to why this is the kind of thing that comes out today and not, say, Saturday.

Granted, the bill was over 2000 pages, so who knows what else is buried in there. But perhaps if the media were a little more interested in content, rather than the daily whip count (guilty) then this could have come up for debate while it was still being voted on.

The Times article hints that the reason we didn’t hear more about it is because the restaurants — ostensibly eager to do away with the patchwork of city regulations — supported the measure. But we’re not satisfied. Since when does big business supporting a measure become an excuse to not have it discussed?

Also, we don’t think there’s much doubt that a whole new host of other treasures are sure to be found.

