Why are there dildos everywhere in 'Cyberpunk 2077'? It's a bug that's being addressed, the game's developer says.

The most-hyped game of the year, “Cyberpunk 2077,” launched last week on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Though the game’s launch has been overshadowed by controversy, millions of people are playing “Cyberpunk 2077” – and they’re finding an overabundance of one particular item: dildos.

The surprisingly ubiquitous sex toys can be found in nearly every area, and quickly turned into a meme online.

Why are they so common? It’s a bug, according to the game’s developer. “We’re going to adjust them so that the dildos don’t appear too out of place/context and distracting and more where they should be by design,” the company said in a statement to Business Insider.

In the gritty near-future of “Cyberpunk 2077,” vice is for sale at every corner.

From fast-food to virtual pornography to budget-priced weaponry, Night City is a more technologically advanced version of the kind of city depicted in movies like “RoboCop” and “Taxi Driver.”

Despite all that grit and grime and taboo, there’s one oddity that has stood out to players of “Cyberpunk 2077” enough that it’s become a meme: For some reason, there are dildos everywhere.

Not in advertisements or in Night City’s sex shops, but behind staircases and in greasy garages â€” everywhere. What cheese wheels were to “Skyrim,” dildos are to “Cyberpunk 2077.”

It turns out, the explanation for their ubiquity is simple: It’s a bug.

Dildos, like playing cards and other such “junk” items in “Cyberpunk 2077,” can be picked up and sold in Night City. Rather than the game’s developers placing each junk item into the world individually, those items â€” including dildos â€” are dispersed randomly in predetermined locations for players to loot as they play through the game.

“We were still tweaking those settings,” a representative from the game’s developer, CD Projekt Red, told Business Insider. “So especially during the early reviews, the amount of dildos in the game world was pretty high.”

It’s one of the various bugs that the developer plans on addressing in the coming weeks.

Currently, they can be found in a surprising variety of places where you wouldn’t expect to find sex toys.

On my very first mission in “Cyberpunk 2077,” while creeping around in a dirty garage, I found a dildo. Every mission since, I’ve found at least one if not several. I’ve found them on apartment building terraces and hidden behind boxes, in corporate offices and science labs, clearly intended for discovery by players looking for secrets.

The experience has been, to put it mildly, bizarre.

“We wanted Night City to be pretty open sexually,” the representative said, “where something by today’s standards might be taboo or kinky is very normal and commonplace by 2077 standards.”

While the game’s version of the future intends to portray a society with different views of sexuality than the current world, littering that world with sex toys doesn’t serve to back that up. In my experience, it’s downright distracting (though, admittedly, hilarious more often than not).

To that end, CD Projekt intends to adjust the number of sex toys strew throughout Night City with an update.

“We’re going to adjust them so that the dildos don’t appear too out of place/context and distracting,” the company rep said, “and more where they should be by design.”

