Why Is Big Oil Staging Its Fake Climate-Bill Protests NOW?

Yesterday, hundreds of people gathered to protest the climate bill in Houston, Texas.



Of course, these protesters weren’t protesters in the organic sense. They were people egged on, and in some cases paid by, “Big Oil” to express outrage.

The New York Times, who was on hand to document the fake-outrage reports:

The event on Tuesday was organised by a group called Energy Citizens, which is backed by the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry’s main trade group. Many of the people attending the demonstration were employees of oil companies who work in Houston and were bused from their workplaces.

Our thought about this protest: Why now?

When we read the American Petroleum Institute planned on staging anti-cap and trade protests, we assumed it would happen in the fall. Come fall, the climate bill is actually going to be a big deal, so we just thought the protests would go down then.

We suppose it’s a slow news period, so maybe, there will be bigger splash, but aside from dopey “Green” blogs, is anyone even talking about the climate bill right now? Why start protesting when nobody is paying attention?

Maybe this was a dress rehearsal for the big protests later on when cap and trade is once again a hot topic.

