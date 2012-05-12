Why Do So Many Pregnant White Women Smoke Cigarettes?

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

About one in five pregnant white women smokes cigarettes while pregnant.According to a report by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 22 per cent of white women smoke during pregnancy, compared with 14.2 per cent of black women and 6.5 per cent of Hispanics.



We have no idea why pregnant white women are so bad.

The smoking rate among all white people is actually lower than among blacks, according to another recent survey.

Smoking during pregnancy can lead to premature labour and birth defects like cleft palette, according to the CDC.

Another troubling statistic from the study shows that 12 per cent of black and white women drink while pregnant, while 7.4 of Hispanics do. And a significant amount use illicit drugs.

The study shows the importance of doctors talking to pregnant women about the risks of substance abuse during pregnancy, the NSDUH said.

Here’s a chart showing substance use by race:

