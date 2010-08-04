Why Are Markets Ignoring The Obvious U.S. Slowdown As If It's Nothing?

The U.S. economy has clearly slowed from its earlier 5.6% clip in Q4 2009. GDP growth for the second quarter of 2010 was reported last at 2.4%. Why haven’t markets tanked? Aren’t we also seeing many growth indicators easing back? Isn’t the slow-down obvious?



If you haven’t had these concerns, the FT’s Econoclast at least has:

Today’s US personal spending and income figures for June suggest that the underlying growth of real consumer spending has slowed to around 1.5 per cent per annum, which is consistent with the sluggish GDP growth rate suggested by yesterday’s ISM survey. Yet global equities have recently eliminated the losses which they suffered when the European debt crisis was at its peak in April and May, and equities are now slightly up on the year.

What is going on?

So the markets appear to be taking the view that other countries are able to withstand the slowdown in the US, and if all else fails, then the Chinese government and the Federal Reserve will come to the rescue. Surely they are not just whistling in the dark – are they?

That’s one interpretation — blame the plunge protection team for rallies or lack of a crash.

Another interpretation of the market’s apparent complacency is that the economic slow-down we’re seeing now was already expected. Even at the beginning fo 2010, few expected U.S. GDP growth to maintain its late 2009 rate of expansion.

As Barron’s summed up nicely this weekend:

The slowdown in GDP growth, to an annual rate of 2.4% in second quarter 2010, tells us nothing decisive about prospects for the second half. Components of the report can be interpreted to mean faster or slower economic expansion to come, depending on your inclination. What the report does confirm is that the recovery that began in the third quarter of last year continues, and that a double dip seems increasingly unlikely. In all, there have been four quarters of consistent growth, accompanied by not-unusual volatility.

Based on revised figures released in Friday’s report, real GDP climbed at an annual rate of 1.6% in the third quarter, 5.0% in the fourth and 3.7% in the first, before slowing to 2.4% in the second. Since this four-quarter performance averages to 3.2%, it would not be surprising if future quarters revert to this trend. While 3.2% would still be disappointingly subpar, it would at least be fast enough to bring a continued decline in the unemployment rate.

It’s not that there aren’t any threats to the market right now. Threats include a renewed banking crisis in Europe, a new banking surprise in the U.S., or a sudden China crisis.

However, when it comes to most of the U.S. economic indicators we’ve seen so far, most are going as planned. Even if many show slowing growth, they equate to decent growth for stock markets well below their past highs. Note the S&P 500 isn’t even back to its level pre-Lehman bankruptcy.

Thus it’s not the visible growth slow-down we need to fear, that’s going as planned actually. It’s the prospect of unseen economic problems we need to worry about.

