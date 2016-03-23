Here's why lunar eclipses are so rare

The first lunar eclipse of 2016 will take place on Tuesday, March 23. A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth passes between the Moon and sun. If space were flat, we’d witness a lunar eclipse once a month, but we normally only see three to four lunar eclipses a year. This brilliant NASA video explains why.

Video courtesy of NASA

