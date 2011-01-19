Why Are Hotels Still Stuck In The 80's?

Photo: HotelChatter

During a recent stay at The Ritz-Carlton at LA Live, EricRosen expressed wonder over the “unwieldy, anachronistic handsets” in a brand-new luxury hotel room.We’ve seen this several times as well. In fact, we listed it as one of the most useless hotel amenities back in 2008. Lately, we’ve seen it almost exclusively in luxury hotel rooms although some larger suites offer both–a corded phone by the desk and a cordless one near the bed. (Toilet phones are exclusively corded.) But we’re still confused by this.



Wouldn’t everyone want to go with cordless, especially in this day and age when kids get mobile phones at their kindergarten graduations?

Then again, cordless phones might be more expensive and since everyone is using their mobile phones these days, hotels are probably wise to save on this cost. Still, it won’t stop us from grumbling when we move two feet while on the phone, only to have the entire handset fly off the desk because the cord doesn’t stretch that far.

This post originally appeared on HotelChatter.

