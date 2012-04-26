QUESTION: Why Are Apple Mac Sales So Blah?

Photo: Apple

The one disappointing number in Apple’s otherwise astonishing quarter was Mac sales.The company sold 4 million Macs, only 7% more than a year ago.



Yes, this growth was faster than than the PC market as a whole, which means that Apple once again gained share.

But it’s still not that impressive.

Apple iPads and iPhones are making inroads into the enterprise, but Apple Macs generally aren’t (except for startups, tech cos, etc.)

Why not?

Is Apple just not devoting enough effort to selling into enterprises?

Do enterprises not want to support Macs?

Is it a compatibility issue?

Is it all iPad cannibalization? (People buying iPads instead of Macs).

Cost?

I’m asking seriously. Please weigh in below.

