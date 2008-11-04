Why Are AOL Users So Overwhelmingly Republican?

As Nicholas Carlson noted earlier, AOL.com users voted 47-to-3 for John McCain (that’s states–the lone holdouts were our own liberal Sodom and Gomorrah, New York; Obama birthplace, Hawaii; and Rhode Island). So what gives? Why do AOL.com users skew so overwhelmingly Republican?



Do Republicans still use dial-up, as one reader suggested? (If so, this would be more Internet usage than their hero, John McCain). Is there a demographic explanation? A geographic one?

What will happen if/when these users are smooshed together with Yahoo users, who (we imagine) represent a more centered slice of America? (Google users, we assume, skew blue.) Where do Microsoft users live on the political spectrum?

