Why Are All The Reporters In Japan Standing OUTSIDE?

The nuclear problems facing Japan cannot be overstated, and the government has told people in the affected area to stay indoors…So why why why are the news people on the scene standing OUTSIDE?



Possibly the unluckiest reporter is NBC/MSNBC’s Chris Jansing who was on vacation in the region and found herself pressed into duty…



She is also OUTSIDE. Why?

Fox News has Shepard Smith and Adam Housely reporting from Japan, and despite warnings about airborne radiation, where are the guys doing their live shots?

I realise that some of these people are 100 miles or so away from the troubled reactors, but if I were ANYWHERE in the same time zone as those smouldering nuclear plants, the last place you would find me is OUTSIDE.

