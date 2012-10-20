Why Apple's iPad Mini Might Not Have The 'Retina' Display

Photo: Screenshot of Apple keynote

The iPad Mini is coming next week and it might not come with a “Retina” display, which is the high-resolution display on every iOS device Apple currently manufactures.The iPod Touch, new iPad, and iPhone all sport Retina displays, which would make a Retina-less iPad Mini an odd duckling.



Plugged-in blogger John Gruber believes the iPad Mini will not have a Retina display because he thinks Apple will focus on making the iPad Mini thin, light, and inexpensive. To achieve those three goals, Apple will have to abandon the Retina display.

The Retina display needs a big fat battery, which is why the third iPad, which has a Retina display weighs more than the iPad 2. Without a fat and heavy battery, Apple can make the iPad Mini thinner and lighter.

As for price, Gruber, along with Apple analyst Gene Munster, believes it will cost less than $300. To hit that price, Apple can’t include the Retina display.

And there’s one more reason Apple would skip Retina. It helps to differentiate the big iPad from the small iPad, and the small iPad from the iPod Touch. If a super sharp Retina display is important to a consumer, then she’ll buy the bigger (or smaller) iOS device.

