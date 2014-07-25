In One Tweet, Here's Why Apple Will Be Happy To Watch The iPhone 6 Kill The iPad Mini

Apple is reportedly going to release a 5.5-inch iPhone this fall.

When it does that, it will probably cause even more pain for the iPad business, which is in a surprising decline right now. After all, why do you need a big iPhone and an iPad, which is basically just a bigger iPhone?

So, this is bad news for Apple, right? Its iPad business will tank and it will be hosed, right?

Um, no. This tweet explains why not:

A 5.5-inch iOS device: $US750. A 7.9-inch iOS device: $US399. Which would you want to sell?

— Sammy the Walrus IV (@SammyWalrusIV) July 24, 2014

Some explanation: The 5.5-inch iPhone 6 is expected to go for $US750 unsubsidized. The iPad Mini goes for $US399. Selling the more expensive iPhone is better for Apple.

