Why Apple Should Buy Twitter

What is Apple’s biggest problem? Its web services are terrible.How can it fix its web services? By buying Twitter.



That’s an idea put forth by former Apple employee Patrick Gibson.

Typically, when people say Apple should buy Twitter, they fixate on the idea that Apple needs to have a stronger social networking service.

Gibson doesn’t think that’s what Twitter would bring to Apple.

Instead he says Twitter brings lots and lots of web engineers who can help solve Apple’s problems with web services:

I would posit that the cause Apple’s lackluster web skills stems from their inability to recruit or keep talented web engineers. Historically, if you’re into databases, servers, or web application frameworks, then Apple was probably pretty low on the list of places you aspired to work at. Apple has always positioned itself as a consumer products company, and even killed off its server hardware over the years. Mac OS X Server remains, but who knows for how long.

Where Apple falls short, Twitter flies. Not only does Twitter use some of the most advanced web technology, they invented it. They own scale. They know how to send hundreds of thousands of tweets a minute. Further, Twitter is social network with values that (used to) reflect Apple: focus and simplicity.

Apple should buy Twitter not for its social network, but for its talent and technology. That talent and technology could undoubtably help bring Apple and iCloud into the 21st century. The social network is basically an added bonus.

