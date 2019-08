Did you ever notice that the time is usually set to 9:41 in images of the iPhone, iPad and MacBook Pro? This isn’t a random decision — its origins trace back to the day that Steve Jobs introduced the very first iPhone to the world.

Follow TI: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.