Apple just explained why it needed to make an Android app

Apple Music was released on the Google Play Store for Android users on Tuesday.

It’s only Apple’s second app for Android. The first app, called Move to iOS, merely helped people transfer their data from an old Android phone to a new iPhone.

It’s a different kind of move for Apple. The company typically keeps its apps and services tied to its own hardware, with rare exceptions like Windows versions of iTunes and Safari.

So, why is Apple Music on Android?

TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino spoke with Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services about the new app. Cue said Apple made an Android version of Apple Music because the company wants everyone to listen to the music experience Apple created.

Here’s what Cue said to TechCrunch:

“For us, it’s in a way an honour to be representing artists; to get people to listen to their music. And so we always wanted to bring it to as broad an audience as possible. If we’re gonna do it we wanted to bring the full version of it, not only certain parts… We think those are all very important and we want everyone in the world — as much as possible — to be able to try it.”

While Cue’s words are well-meaning, Apple Music is realistically another way for Apple to extend its reach and get people that are entrenched in other ecosystems to use Apple’s services. Just think back to the time when Apple released iTunes for Windows back in 2003. It allowed millions of people to use an Apple service, and eventually manage Apple’s iPods. And we all know how successful those were.

That’s not a bad thing, by the way. You’ll see dozens of Google apps in the Apple App Store.

But Apple Music entered into the crowded music streaming industry. There are already several services available to Android users, like Spotify and Google Play Music. And even for Apple users, Apple Music hasn’t convinced them to make the switch from a streaming service they were already using.

NOW WATCH: 6 cool things the new Apple TV can do



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.