Why Apple Is Unlikely To Change Its Famous App Icons' Shape

Apple is reportedly going to change the look of iOS, the operating system that runs iPhones and iPads.



iOS is due for a tweaking. It’s looked pretty much the same since it was rolled out. Some people are getting bored and would love to see something different.

When Apple changes iOS, however, don’t expect its app icons to change too much. A lot of people have been speculating that Apple might tweak their shape as part of an overall design change.

Mark Gurman of 9 to 5 Mac posted this photo that shows why Apple is not changing its iconic app shape.

John Gruber explains why this app shape is not going anywhere: “Apple owns this shape; this shape says ‘iOS app’ in everyone’s mind. It’s even printed right on the hardware home button of every iOS device. In fact it’s the only thing printed on the front face of every iOS device.”

