Why Apple Is Launching The iPhone And iWatch At The Same Time

Apple is reportedly going to announce the iPhone 6 and the iWatch at the same event on September 9.

This is a bit of a stunner since Apple normally likes to keep the spotlight on one major product for each media event. We would have expected Apple to announce the iPhone 6 in September, then a month later come back with the iWatch in its own even.

Ken Segall, a former Apple advertising executive, kicks around why Apple may have decided to go with one event for both products. He pretends he’s in the room with Apple’s marketing executives who are debating whether or not to do two product launches at once, and he lands on this conclusion:

There are two big, juicy reasons to combine the iPhone and iWatch events. This would be the biggest event in Apple history, at a time when people have dared to question us. And — these are two products that are made to work together. Like you just said, Apple has never combined two revolutionary products this way. So what. We will now stand Apple tradition on its head. This will be Tim’s blockbuster moment, forever etched in history. Can you not imagine the extraordinary buzz from one monster over-the-top event, three months before the holidays? This is a case where the whole is absolutely greater than the sum of its parts. One earthshaking event has more value than two “typical” Apple events. I can see it now: we get an hour’s worth of theatrics and demos for the new iPhone models, followed by the launch of Apple’s long-awaited “next revolution.” And then the kicker. Tim says: “You’ve seen the new iPhone. You’ve seen the fabulous new iWatch. Each is amazing on its own — but just wait till you see what they can do together.”

