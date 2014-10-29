Here's Why Apple's First Update To IOS 8 Was Such A Massive Failure

We now know why iOS 8.0.1 disabled Touch IDand prevented thousands of users from making phone calls.

The problem was not the update’s contents but how it was delivered.

Apple VP Greg Joswiak explained what happened to Apple’s ill-fated update at Re/code’s Code/Mobile conference.

“It had to do with the way the software was being sent over servers,” he said. “It was the way software was being distributed.”

Joswiak said the iOS update was “very advanced” and what happened to iOS 8.0.1 was a result of its overwhelming complexity.

He also noted that Apple succesfully pulled the update within an hour of releasing it, saving potentially thousands of iPhone users from being locked out of their devices and unable to make phone calls.

Apple released iOS 8.0.2 the day after the 8.0.1 debacle. The contents were exactly the same, only the packaging changed.

