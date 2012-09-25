Why Apple Hasn't Peaked -- Yet

Commentators are pouncing on Apple for releasing a mapping product which is inferior to Google maps. New York Times columnist Joe Nocera went to the extent of questioning whether Apple had peaked. He wrote “If Steve Jobs were still alive, would the new map application on the iPhone 5 be such an unmitigated disaster?”



No doubt, Apple’s mapping app isn’t perfect. Apple should not have discontinued Google maps until its product was better than Google’s. But this is not an indicator that has Apple peaked. Nocera must have forgotten the “antenna-gate” fiasco of the iPhone 4. That was under Job’ watch. Technology problems are common when new products are released. Apple’s track record is no better or worse than it was. If the maps application is the only fault that critics can identify with the iPhone 5, then Apple is in great shape. This flap will boil over as quickly as antenna-gate did.

