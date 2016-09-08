Apple has a one-word explanation for why it killed the headphone jack

As expected, the new iPhone doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

That means countless headphones, speakers, and other accessories will require a Lightning adaptor to work with the iPhone 7.

You’d think that Apple would have a strong, multi-faceted argument for getting rid of such a widely accepted and standardised port.

The company’s main explanation is actually one word: “courage.”

“Now some people have asked why we would remove the analogue headphone jack from the iPhone,” Apple executive Phil Schiller said during the iPhone 7’s debut on Wednesday. “The reason to move on really comes down to one word: courage. The courage to move on and do something new that betters all of us.”

Apple Apple’s Phil Schiller made the case for why the iPhone 7 doesn’t have a headphone jack on Wednesday.

Schiller went on to mention that the Lightning adaptor Apple includes with every iPhone 7 is a way the company is helping ease the transition from the 3.5mm jack. (Every iPhone 7 comes with a free adaptor, but Apple will charge $9 per replacement.)

He said another reason for ditching the jack is that technology like processors and Apple’s tactic engine are competing for space inside the iPhone.

“Maintaining an ancient, single-purpose, analogue connector doesn’t make sense because that space is at a premium,” he said.

Lastly, Schiller said that ditching the headphone jack paves the way for Apple’s new wireless earbud technology.

“It makes no sense to tether ourselves with cables to our mobile devices,” he told the audience. “But until someone takes on these challenges, that’s what we do.”

Schiller then unveiled Apple’s AirPods, which are wireless earbuds that quickly pair with Apple devices using a proprietary wireless ship.

