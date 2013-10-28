Why Apple Didn't Make A Gold IPad

Apple’s gold iPhone 5S seems to be the most popular, or at least, most sought after colour for the 5S.

As a result, lots of people thought Apple might offer its new iPads in a gold option. It did not, sticking with white/silver and black/space grey.

So, why no gold? Apple tested a gold iPad, but according to Apple blogger John Gruber of Daring Fireball, “it just didn’t look good bigger. It works on the iPhone because the iPhone is so much smaller — more like jewelry.”

So, there you go. If you are hoping for a gold iPad next year, it seems unlikely right now.

