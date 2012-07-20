Why The Future Of Mobile Payments Is Apple's To Lose

At our Mobile Advertising Conference last month we asked some of the top people in mobile payments where they thought things were headed in the space.



While all had different ideas about how it could develop, all agreed on who could control the space if they got there first – Apple.

Watch the video below to see why.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & William Wei

