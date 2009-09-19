Why AOL's COO Got The Boot

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/6937544b336c644aa867bb00/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Kim Partoll" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

In July, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong named Kim Partoll COO and John Kannapell head of Local & Mapping.Two months later, both long-time vets are out of the company following a management re-org that went down Tuesday.

What happened?

Essentially, Tim picked his new guys over old AOLers.

AOL (TWX) hired a new CFO, Artie Minson, in August, and Tim gave him responsibilities over business intelligence, business development and M&A. Those responsibilities had been Kim’s. When Tim saw the overlap, he went with Artie over Kim.

It’s a similar story for John Kannapell. AOL acquired local news blog network Patch in June and kept on its CEO Jon Brod. When reviewing AOL’s management structure, we hear Tim said something along the lines of “I want to be in a meeting and ask what’s going on with local and hear from just one person.” He went with Jon Brod.

Either way, we give Tim credit for seeing something that wasn’t working and acting fast to correct it — even if it does make the whole company continue to look unstable in the short term.

