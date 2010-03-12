Why AOL May Just Abandon Bebo Rather Than Sell It

From TechCrunch: Newly independent AOL is still struggling with the fate of

, the social network they acquired for $850 million in 2008.



No one argues that AOL underpaid for Bebo. And the social network has fallen from 22 million monthly unique visitors when it was acquired to just 14.6 million today (Comscore worldwide). But even so, Bebo clearly has some value on the open market.

Despite that value, AOL’s best financial option for Bebo will likely be to abandon it rather than sell it, say corporate tax experts we’ve spoken with.

Continue reading at TechCrunch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.