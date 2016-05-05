Here's why Nintendo's first smartphone games don't star Mario

Nintendo A screenshot of ‘Animal Crossing: New Leaf.’ A mobile version of the franchise will be arriving this fall.

If you’re holding out for Super Mario to make an appearance in the app store any time soon, you may be waiting a while.

The first two big Nintendo franchises heading to phones apply to a broader audience than Nintendo’s ubiquitous Italian plumber, according to Nintendo’s new president.

During a question-and-answer session following Nintendo’s Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year, Tatsumi Kimishima, president of Nintendo, was asked why “Animal Crossing” and “Fire Emblem” were chosen as the first two Nintendo properties to make their debut on mobile.

According to Kimishima, each property targets a distinct segment of Nintendo’s audience.

“Animal Crossing” was selected because the series “has been played by a wide range of consumers including children and women,” said Kimishima.

“Fire Emblem,” however, appeals to Nintendo’s “die-hard fans who have stuck to the series for a long time,” likely due to the series’ much more challenging and strategic gameplay.

If Nintendo manages to design a game that fits well with one of its more iconic franchises, you can bet it will make its way over to mobile, but Nintendo won’t cut corners on quality to do so. And, given the fact that Nintendo plans to release a total of five smartphone games by March 2017 (which includes “Miitomo,” the social app released earlier this year), there are still two yet-to-be-announced games coming very soon.

Feel free to keep crossing your fingers for a mobile Mario or Zelda title until we know what those last two games are. Until then, “Animal Crossing” and “Fire Emblem” will have to do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.