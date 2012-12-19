Here's Why An Assault Weapons Ban Won't Work

Barack Obama is likely to put forward yet another attempt to regulate weapons through one ban or another.



Assault weapons bans are notoriously porous and easy for manufacturers to skirt by making slight modifications to the weapons they produce. Barring an all out ban on semiautomatic rifles, which is unlikely to happen, assault weapons will probably continue flowing through the country.

Here’s a few reasons why:

Produced by Robert Libetti

