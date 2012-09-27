Why An Arrogant Apple Should Take Note Of The BlackBerry Breakdown

On the same day the iPhone 5 was breaking records, BlackBerries just broke.



Specifically, BlackBerry smartphones in Europe and Africa. Research In Motion (RIMM) CEO Thorsten Heins posted a message on the company’s UK website acknowledging and apologising for the outages. Heins said up to six per cent of users suffered delays of up to six hours sending and receiving messages.

Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.