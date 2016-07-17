There's a multi-trillion dollar issue US politicians actually agree on, and it's making gas, food and travel more expensive

America’s infrastructure touches greater than $16 trillion in goods and services every year. But decades of neglect have put America’s future at risk.

Our flood prevention systems fail too often. Our commutes take too long. Domestic travel is miserable. Our freight system can’t move cargo around smoothly. America used to have the best infrastructure in the world, but now we’re falling behind. Why is that? And what can be done?

In this special report, Business Insider’s Andrew Stern travels by plane, train and automobile to talk to civil engineers, freight companies, public policy experts and authors. The question: How did we become the United States of Disrepair? And can we fix it?

Reported, produced, and edited by Andrew Stern. Cinematography by Sam Rega.

Executive produced by Diane Galligan.

