MAP OF THE DAY: Here's The Real Reason Americans Don't Care About Global Warming

America is probably the only developed country where 50% of the population doesn’t believe in global warming and 58% aren’t concerned with reducing energy consumption.



There might be a good reason for this: We have a relatively tiny exposure to climate change risk.

This Climate Change Vulnerability map from Maplecroft finds a low-to-medium risk for global warming in North America, Western Europe, and Australia.

Africa, South America and South Asia are exposed to high-to-extreme risk.

Now check out incredible photos of the global warming nightmare scenario happening right now >

