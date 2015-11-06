Why Americans are worth more than you on Facebook

Around half of Facebook’s revenue comes from the United States according to the latest earnings report.

This means the 217 million active users in the US and Canada contribute as much to Facebook’s revenue as the 1.3 billion from the rest of the world.

A fabulous chart from the latest Facebook earnings report shows exactly how much more valuable an American is than users from the rest of the world.

The average revenue from a user in the US & Canada is $10.49. This is 3.5 times more than the world average, 3 times more than a European and 7.5 times more than someone living in the Asia Pacific.

A big driver of these differences is the value of a user to an advertiser. Across all media, American advertisers will spend the most per consumer in 2015 – $589.29. Australian advertisers will spend $509.45 in Australia the Chinese will spend just $39.83.

A lot of this value comes from disposable income. A higher disposable income, on average, means more can and will be spent on the products advertised.

The regions where Facebook sees higher revenue per user correlate very well with areas that have higher disposable income.

On a global scale, the US and Canada have the highest disposable income, followed by Europe and Asia. Australia has a high disposable income, but a small population and is outweighed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

