Why 83% Of Americans Are Stressed Out At Work -- And What It's Doing To Them

About eight out of 10 Americans are stressed out about their jobs.

That’s frightening stuff.

The American Psychological Association reports that stress affects every system in the body, including your muscular, respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous, and reproductive systems.

If we’re going to do anything about stress, we need to understand where it comes from. The below infographic helps illustrate the causes and effects of being way too stressed, courtesy of Reuben Yonatan at the shopping guide GetVoIP.

