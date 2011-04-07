Americans Eat So Much They'd Have To Run An Hour Each Day To Burn It Off

Obesity is a well known problem in the US, and these infographics starkly highlight why. The reason is obvious, but it’s worth spelling out: Americans. eat. a lot.



Americans today eat almost 500 more calories per day on average than they did in the 1970s (when no one was starving). If everyone ran an hour a day that would burn off the excess. But of course, people don’t do that.

Here’s what food looked like in 1970:

Photo: Civil Eats

And here’s what it looked like in 2007:

Photo: Civil Eats

(Civil Eats via Matt Yglesias)

