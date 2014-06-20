REPORT: American Apparel Fired Dov Charney Because Of 'Concerns About His Trustworthiness'

American Apparel suddenly fired CEO Dov Charney because of “concerns about his trustworthiness,” The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

Charney, who founded American Apparel, has been accused of harassment numerous times. Many of those claims were found to be bogus.

But American Apparel’s board isn’t sure whether Charney was honest when he responded to accusations, reports WSJ.

“It wasn’t until certain facts related to how Mr. Charney responded to the accusations came to light this spring that the board decided to open an investigation,” WSJ reports, citing anonymous sources close to the company.

The company’s directors confronted Charney and questioned him for 10 hours yesterday, according to WSJ. Shortly after, they announced they had voted to oust him.

Charney declined to comment on his departure from American Apparel.

He’s still the company’s top shareholder, owning more than a quarter of the company.

