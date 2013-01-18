Here's Why American Airlines Is Changing The Look Of Its Planes

Photo: American Airlines

American Airlines rolled out a new logo and look for its planes this morning.The announcement, made in a video featuring CEO Tom Horton, heralds a new day for the airline.



There are two reasons for the rebranding. The first is all about timing.

The airline plans to take delivery of 60 new aircraft this year, and it will start flying the Boeing 777-300ER on January 31.

American says the 300ER will be its landmark plane. Judging by these photos, the twin jet, which seats 310, is a real upgrade for the airline.

On top of that, American should emerge from bankruptcy soon, according to NYC Aviation. (It is also considering a merger with US Airways.)

With the new year, a new plane, and a better financial situation, now is a good time to unveil an updated look for a brand whose image has lost much of its luster in recent years.

The second reason for the livery change is practical: American is adding the Boeing Dreamliner (which has been grounded around the world due to safety concerns) and the Airbus A320 to its fleet.

Because both planes use composite materials, not aluminium, American’s simple, polished metal look is no longer an option: The new aircraft have to be painted. To maintain its “silver bird” image, American has chosen silver mica paint.

The new logo is a simplified, abstract take on the airlines’ eagle mascot, which has been updated several times since the first version was introduced in 1934. Here’s a closer look at the update:

Photo: American Airlines

And a quick history of AA logos:

Photo: American Airlines

Photo: American Airlines

Photo: American Airlines

Photo: American Airlines

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.