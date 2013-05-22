17 Reasons Why Sergio Garcia Is The Most Hated Golfer In America

In a surreal moment, some fans cheered when Sergio Garcia hit two-straight balls in the water at the Players Championship earlier this month.
His tantrums, complaining, and Ryder Cup dominance has turned him into the sport’s greatest villain since he burst onto the scene in 1999.
Here’s why.
He blamed his poor play in the spring of 2009 on getting dumped by Greg Norman's daughter Morgan-Leigh
He partially blamed his 2007 British Open collapse on grounds crew members who raked a bunker too slowly, delaying his shot on the 18th hole
And he has obliterated the US in the Ryder Cup. There's nothing worse for fans than a petulant player who constantly CRUSHES you
